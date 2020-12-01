Cher helps save “World’s Loneliest Elephant”

American singer Cher arrived in Pakistan to send off Kaavan, the elephant she has spent years trying to free. He is known as the “World’s Loneliest Elephant.” But that all changed Sunday, when he was airlifted to a sanctuary in Cambodia.

The 36-year-old Asian elephant has spent most of his life in Islamabad Zoo, much of that time without a companion, and animal rights advocates have campaigned for him to be rescued from grim conditions.

Cher tweeted her thanks after meeting Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday “For Making It Possible For Me To Take Kaavan To Cambodia”.

A statement from the prime minister’s office said former cricket star Khan had thanked Cher and invited her to participate further in environmental initiatives in Pakistan.