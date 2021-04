Ben Affleck was full of compliments for his ex Jennifer Lopez in a new interview for InStyle.

“I thought I had a good work ethic, but I was completely humbled and blown away by what she was committed to doing day in and day out,” the Argo star told the magazine.

“She has great talent, but she has also worked very hard for her success, and I’m so happy for her that she seems, at long last, to be getting the credit she deserves,” he added.