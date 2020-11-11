B-Positive star says organ donation hits close to home

The new series B-Positive follows a recently divorced dad in need of a kidney transplant who runs into an old friend at a wedding who drunkenly offers up her kidney. Viewers may not realize that organ donation hits close to home for one of the stars of the show, Annaleigh Ashford.

Annaleigh Ashford plays Gina on the show. In an interview with CBS This Morning, Ashford said her mom is the recipient of cornea transplants that have given her the ability to continue to see. B-Positive airs Thursday nights at 8:30PM/EST on CBS.