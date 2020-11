Ariana Grand’s new music release is already heading straight to the top of the music charts. Positions drew 35.3 million U.S. streams and sold 34,000 in the week ending Oct. 29, according to Nielsen Music/MRC Data.

Grande is also the first artist with three No. 1 Hot 100 debuts in a single year, as “Positions” joins “Rain on Me” and “Stuck With U” as her three 2020 chart-topping hits.