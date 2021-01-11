“And Just Like That:” A new chapter for the Sex and the City gals

HBO Max announced on Sunday a new chapter to popular HBO series “Sex and the City.”

Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis will reunite in “And Just Like That” from executive producer Michael Patrick King.

The new Max Original series is based on the book, “Sex and the City,” by Candice Bushnell and the original TV series created by Darren Star. The ten-episode series begins production in late spring and will follow the friendship of Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte now in their 50s.

Besides King, Parker, Davis, and Nixon will serve as executive producers.

