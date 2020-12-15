“All I Want For Christmas Is You” hits No. 1 again on Billboard Hot 100

According to Billboard, Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You has returned to number 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 Songs Chart.



The song, first released on Carey’s album Merry Christmas back in 1994 reigned for three weeks last holiday season, and now adds its fourth total week atop the Hot 100 — tying for the most times at number 1 among holiday hits in the Chart’s 62-year history.

It’s one of five Christmas songs in the Hot 100’s top 10 along with Jingle Bell Rock and for the first time in 50 years — Jose Feliciano’s Feliz Navidad.