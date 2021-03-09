Africa’s most expensive pizza topped with truffles, smoked duck, & gold?!

Everyone loves pizza. But in Tunisia you can find it with some expensive toppings.

Italian restaurant L’antica Pizzeria DaPietro has invented a pizza pie that sells for $360.

The restaurant’s founder, Ahmed Hergal, wanted to break the records for “the most expensive pizza in Africa,” so he thought of luxury ingredients and then added it to his menu.

This one is covered with 24 karat gold leaf, topped with truffle cream and truffles, embellished with Di Bufala campagna mozzarella cheese, and smoked duck breast. It is garnished with gold flakes, gold spray and an edible flower garnish. The famous pizza dough is made of black charcoal.

Some people on social media don’y agree with the pizza’s price tag but Hergal isn’t worried.

“There are many people who understood this initiative differently and said why do you make such expensive pizza while you live in a country that is going through a crisis? This pizza is not for everyone. It is directed mostly to people who come from abroad or to Tunisians who want it, as there are people who travel to buy expensive food, we bring it to them here because now they cannot travel due to the Coronavirus situation,” he says.