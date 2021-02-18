4-part documentary “Dancing With The Devil” to show intimate details of Lovato’s life & battle with addiction

A new YouTube four-part documentary series on performer Demi Lovato details her rise to fame and addiction battle.

The first two episodes of “Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil” will premiere March 23. The final two episodes will debut weekly on the following Tuesdays.

Lovato says she suffered three strokes, a heart attack and has blind spots that prevent her from driving as a result of a 2018 overdose where she nearly died.

The singer has said that speaking openly about her addiction struggles helps to keep her accountable.

