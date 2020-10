HUNTINGDON, Pa. (WTAJ) — It’s the 37th year for Lincoln Caverns’ Ghost & Goblins Haunted Tours!

Every Friday and Saturday through October 31 is your chance to take a spooky tour of the wonderous caves at Lincoln Caverns! Evening tours run from 6 p.m. to 9:40 p.m. and there are day tours on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. for a less spooky experience for the younger kids.

Tickets and more information can be found here.