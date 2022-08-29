ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Curve baseball has almost come to an end for the season. If you still want to go to a game, the team is back home for the week of August 30 – September 4. Here’s a look ahead at what you can expect.
Tuesday August 30 at 6:00pm
- 2-for-1 Tickets Hot Dogs Popcorn
Wednesday August 31 at 6:00pm
- Hollidaysburg LL team recognition interview Coach Jim McGough
Thursday September 1 at 6:00pm
- Mountain City Game – Keller Engineers
Friday September 2 at 6:00pm
- Salute to Facilities
Saturday September 3 at 6:00pm
- Fireworks – Epic Movie Scores
Sunday September 4 at 1:00pm
- Olde Tyme Baseball
- Al Cup Giveaway – (3,000 – Stuckey Automotive)
To get your tickets to an Altoona Curve game click here, or call the box office at (814) 943-5400.