ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Altoona Curve is back at home this week to play the Richmond Flying Squirrels. The line-up of entertainment and promos will include a lot of fun! Mike Kessling and LOCO stopped by to tell us about the exciting week ahead.

Tuesday July 12th @6:00pm

It’s 2-For-Tuesday, meaning you can enjoy buy 1, get 1 FREE deals on tickets, hot dogs and small popcorn. The post-game fireworks will be set to the theme of the Beach Boys.

Wednesday July 13th @12:05pm

Super Splash Day…which explains why LOCO is wearing the Speedo. Cool off from that summer heat with splash zones throughout the ballpark.

Thursday July 14th @6:00pm

Tyler’s Amazing Balancing Act will be performing at the ballpark. If you haven’t seen this guy perform before – you need to. Let’s just say – if you can think of it, Tyler can probably balance it. He has performed his act on national television many times, so he’s no stranger to crowds.

Thursday is also First Responders Night, and the kickoff to the Curve Concert Series. Guests can enjoy live, pregame music from Alyssa Hankey on the Budweiser Party Deck.

Friday July 15th @6:00pm

Friday’s game will be set to the theme of Christmas in July! Like Mike Kessling said, ‘nothing says Christmas like having weather in the mid 80s.’ The first 1,000 fans can expect a fun collectors item of a Curve Snow Globe Giveaway!

Game-goers can also drop off donations of new, unwrapped toys will be accepted at the gates to benefit the Toys for Tots program.

Saturday July 16 @6:00pm

Saturday is Scouts night, meaning all scout packs are invited to join the Curve for a movie and a sleepover on the field!

There will be post game fireworks after the game that will be set to the theme of the British Invasion. Did someone say The Beatles?

Sunday July 17 @1:00pm

It’s LOCO’s 7th birthday! Many other mascot friends will be in attendance for LOCO’s party including the Pittsburgh Penguins mascot, Iceburgh, Boomer from the Williamsport Crosscutters and Chopper from the Johnstown Tomahawks.

The Curve will be taking the field in Hawaiian theme jerseys (the one Mike Kessling is wearing) which will be auctioned off after the game.

For details on grabbing your tickets to this week’s Curve game, give the box office a call at 814.283.3108 or click here.