ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Altoona Curve season is coming to a close, but there’s still a few more games to attend. The Curve is back at home for the week of September 13-18.

Director of Marketing, Promotions & Special Events, Mike Kessling stops by to share all of the fun themed games and activities in store for the rest of the season.

Tuesday 6:00pm

Magnet Schedule Giveaway

Wednesday 6:00pm

80s Night (tease your hair and get your leg-warmers ready)

Thursday 6:00pm

Final Mountain City Game (Jersey Auction on the LiveSource App)

Friday 6:00pm

Final Mystery Shirt Giveaway

Saturday 6:00pm

Final Fireworks presentation set to All-star Classical Music

Sunday 6:00pm

Last game of the regular season (they might make playoffs)

Jonathan Burns appearance (Jonathan was on Americas Got Talent comedic contortionist)

Tickets are available at the PNG field box office, by clicking here, or by calling (814) 209-7882.