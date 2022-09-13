ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Altoona Curve season is coming to a close, but there’s still a few more games to attend. The Curve is back at home for the week of September 13-18.

Director of Marketing, Promotions & Special Events, Mike Kessling stops by to share all of the fun themed games and activities in store for the rest of the season.

Tuesday 6:00pm

  • Magnet Schedule Giveaway

Wednesday 6:00pm

  • 80s Night (tease your hair and get your leg-warmers ready)

Thursday 6:00pm

  • Final Mountain City Game (Jersey Auction on the LiveSource App)

Friday 6:00pm

  • Final Mystery Shirt Giveaway

Saturday 6:00pm

  • Final Fireworks presentation set to All-star Classical Music

Sunday 6:00pm

  • Last game of the regular season (they might make playoffs)
  • Jonathan Burns appearance (Jonathan was on Americas Got Talent comedic contortionist)

More in the 8-1-4

Tickets are available at the PNG field box office, by clicking here, or by calling (814) 209-7882.