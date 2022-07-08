CENTRE HALL, Pa. (WTAJ) — The festival that features artists and crafters of Pennsylvania known as People’s Choice Festival is back again this year. This year marks the festival’s 19th year, but there’s a change in the venue for 2022. The Grange Park will host this year’s festival on July 14, 15, 16, and 17.

The public is welcome to come out and enjoy the booths, vendors and food that People’s Choice Fest has to offer. There is a parking fee, but the festival is free for the public to browse. Shuttle carts are available to run people from the festivals to the parking areas.

People’s Choice Festival will be at Grange Park located at 169 Homan Lane in Centre Hall. You can learn more about the festival, activities and entertainment by visiting their website here.

The dates and hours for the festival are Thursday July 14 – Sat July 16 from 10 am to 8 pm and Sunday July 17 from noon until 5 pm.