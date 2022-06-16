BELLEFONTE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The 2022 Historic Bellefonte Cruise is back for the weekend of June 17th and 18th. With over 33 classes of cars, trucks and motorcycle classes on display, participants can pre-register, or register at the event.

Friday, June 17

Open Cruise 6:00 to 7:00 p.m.

Opening Ceremony 7:30 p.m.

WOWY Sock Hop on the Diamond & The Return of Buddy Holly at 7:30 to 10:30pm

Saturday, June 18