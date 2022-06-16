BELLEFONTE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The 2022 Historic Bellefonte Cruise is back for the weekend of June 17th and 18th. With over 33 classes of cars, trucks and motorcycle classes on display, participants can pre-register, or register at the event.
Friday, June 17
- Open Cruise 6:00 to 7:00 p.m.
- Opening Ceremony 7:30 p.m.
- WOWY Sock Hop on the Diamond & The Return of Buddy Holly at 7:30 to 10:30pm
Saturday, June 18
- Car, Truck & Motorcycle Show 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. (registration 7 a.m. to noon)
- Marketplace on the Courthouse Lawn 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- The Jaded Lips & The 2WZ Crew 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Beach Party Boys – Ultimate Beach Party 12:30 to 3:30 p.m.
- Bike Games 1:30 p.m. (sponsored by the US vets MC)
- Awards Ceremony 5 p.m. (must be present to accept your award)