BELLEFONTE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The 2022 Historic Bellefonte Cruise is back for the weekend of June 17th and 18th. With over 33 classes of cars, trucks and motorcycle classes on display, participants can pre-register, or register at the event.

Friday, June 17

  • Open Cruise 6:00 to 7:00 p.m.
  • Opening Ceremony 7:30 p.m.
  • WOWY Sock Hop on the Diamond & The Return of Buddy Holly at 7:30 to 10:30pm

Saturday, June 18

  • Car, Truck & Motorcycle Show 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. (registration 7 a.m. to noon)
  • Marketplace on the Courthouse Lawn 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • The Jaded Lips & The 2WZ Crew 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Beach Party Boys – Ultimate Beach Party 12:30 to 3:30 p.m.
  • Bike Games 1:30 p.m. (sponsored by the US vets MC)
  • Awards Ceremony 5 p.m. (must be present to accept your award)