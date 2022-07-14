DUNCANSVILLE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The schedule for Duncansville Community Days is out, and community members can expect a lot of fun ahead of the big weekend.
Ashlyn Dugan stops by to give us the details.
Friday July 15 from 5:00 p.m. – 10 p.m.
- 5:00 PM- Opening Ceremony
- 5:10 PM- Honor Guard Ceremony
- 5:15 PM- Hollidaysburg Drumline
- 5:30 PM- The ShowTwirlers
- 6:00 PM- Nova Elite Allstars
- 7:00 PM- Balloon Show
- 8:00 PM- Outdoor Movie
Saturday July 16th 12:00PM-10:00PM
- 12:00- Stuckey Automotive Ford Car Show
- 12:00-5:00 PM Corn hole tournament
- 5:00 PM-Sweet Desire
- 6:30 PM- Hair Force One
- 10:00 PM- Fireworks
Duncansville Community Days is at the Duncansville Memorial Park located at 828 8th Ave in Duncansville.