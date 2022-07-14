DUNCANSVILLE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The schedule for Duncansville Community Days is out, and community members can expect a lot of fun ahead of the big weekend.

Ashlyn Dugan stops by to give us the details.

Friday July 15 from 5:00 p.m. – 10 p.m.

5:00 PM- Opening Ceremony

5:10 PM- Honor Guard Ceremony

5:15 PM- Hollidaysburg Drumline

5:30 PM- The ShowTwirlers

6:00 PM- Nova Elite Allstars

7:00 PM- Balloon Show

8:00 PM- Outdoor Movie

Saturday July 16th 12:00PM-10:00PM

12:00- Stuckey Automotive Ford Car Show

12:00-5:00 PM Corn hole tournament

5:00 PM-Sweet Desire

6:30 PM- Hair Force One

10:00 PM- Fireworks

Duncansville Community Days is at the Duncansville Memorial Park located at 828 8th Ave in Duncansville.