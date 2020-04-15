What is Quibi?

The mobile-only streaming service Quibi says they now have more than 1.7 million downloads within the first week of launch.



Not really sure what Quibi is? Think streaming service, except everything you watch is 10 minutes or less and only available on your phone.

It’s all origingal content too, from documentaries to comedies along with scripted series and news programs.

“Quick Bites,” as they’re called, can’t be streamed to a TV. The content is also meant to be viewed when you’re out and about, not sitting at home with a variety of other entertainment options at your fingertips.

Still, the company is looking at their numbers and says the pandemic hasn’t really hurt them. They’re even ramping up plans to create more content