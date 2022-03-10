STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Beth Shaha from The Grounded Canary talks about what a one-on-one session with a life coach is like. Shaha says a lot of times people think being a life coach is something “mystical” but for her, it’s about helping people with those burning questions that take up space in their minds.

“If somebody wants to get their body in shape, they would hire a personal trainer. If somebody wants to get their life in shape, or they’re transitioning or they’re stuck where they want something more in life, they hire a life coach,” said Shaha.

Beth traverses into the depths of what could be holding her clients back and helps them move forward.

“Life is short. We’ve got a role. We have things we want to do,” shared Shaha to Studio 814 host Rebecca Petner.

A life coach can help with a job transition, a difficult parent, or even the fear of heading off to college. Shaha uses the tools, resources, and knowledge in each session. If you are interested in meeting with Beth from The Grounded Canary, she provides a free get to know you call to see if she is the right life coach for you!

“I think there’s so much power in the pause,” Shaha continued, “Don’t go faster than you can feel. Oftentimes, we are light years ahead in worry, in plans, in expectations, and in desires. We are way out here living but we are not actually right here in this present moment.”

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you.

Being in the present is something a life coach like Beth Shaha helps her clients achieve.

“I can just laugh with you and enjoy this moment. You know, and moment by moment when we do that, it becomes to swell as a part of our everyday life.”