We Are Inn owner Pat Romano Jr. shares “Tomahawk and Tail” dish

PHILIPSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Who doesn’t love a little surf and turf? Pat Romano Jr., owner and executive chef at We Are Inn in Philipsburg stopped by to share some of his flare for “tomahawk steak and lobster tail.”

Pat goes above and beyond as far as the menu goes. At the We Are Inn, the menu is large and there is something for everyone. “We have a 38 oz. of a tomahawk steak which is a rib eye attached to the bone, it’s a special cut. Ten ounce Maine lobster, and shrimp wrapped in apple wood smoked bacon.” says Romano.

Pat learned how to cook from his mom and grandma when he was growing up in Philly. “If you want to eat, you have to cook, if you want to eat well,” says Romano.

He understands the term go big or go home too! The 38 oz. steak takes time to perfect, and Pat puts in the time for customers. “We ask people to make a reservation and let us know that they’re coming in for [the tomahawk] because it takes about an hour, it’s like you’re cooking a small roast,” says Romano.

Pat knows how to garnish a meal, topping the steak off with scallops. The flavors that you get from his food are phenomenal as he uses fresh ingredients and makes a lot of menu items and sauce from scratch.

The menu at We Are Inn is pretty big too, but one of Pat’s favorite things is his cheese steak. “We bring out rolls up from Philly, and I worked in steak shops when I was a little kid and delis in the city,” says Romano. “I learned how to do a lot of things with food when I was very young.”

We Are Inn is located at 1535 Port Matilda Highway (Route 322) in Philipsburg. Give them a call at (814) 343-6028 or visit their website to check out their menu or book your stay.