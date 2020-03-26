Watch Elton John’s benefit concert in the comfort of your living room!

Elton John may have postponed part of his North American tour due to the Coronavirus pandemic, but fans of the music legend can still see him perform in their living rooms.

Elton John will host an hour-long benefit special Sunday March 29, 2020 to raise money for front line health care workers and first responders.

Included in the lineup are Alicia Keys, the Backstreet Boys, Billie Eilish, Mariah Carey, and Tim McGraw.

All the artists will appear from their own homes and be “filmed with their personal cell phones, camera, and audio equipment.”

Proceeds will go to “Feeding America” and “First Responders Children’s Foundation.”

It airs Sunday night on FOX at 9:00pm.