Walmart apologizes for tweet referencing Paul Walker to “click it or ticket”

Walmart is reportedly apologizing for a tweet that about actor Paul Walker that was in poor taste.

Someone jokingly tweeted to Walmart a ‘GIF’ of a fast car saying that’s how they race to Walmart. The retailer’s twitter page responded: “Hey, Paul Walker. Click it or ticket.”

That tweet immediately drew criticism from those who claimed it mocked “The Fast and the Furious” actor. Walker was killed in a car crash in 2013.

Walmart said that the tweet was “posted in poor judgment” and that it “has been removed.”

