Vote today! Last Line’s chance to win $25K for Tiny Home Project tops leaderboard

Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner chats with Ryan Decker, the owner of Last Line in Bedford about his company’s chance to win a State Farm Neighborhood Assist grant. Thanks to local State Farm agent Matt Randall and the support from the 814 community, Ryan’s Tiny Homes non-profit is on top the leaderboard with a chance to win $25,000.

Last Line, a Veteran-operated non-profit organization, is constantly looking for ways to improve and help our community. They focus on veterans, individuals, and families who are most in need during difficult times. They partner to donate meals and grocery store gift cards for families with children that need assistance.

Veterans continue to face a wide range of challenges when they return home to the states. Reintegrating into civilian life can be challenging, both financially and emotionally. Last Line is working on a project to construct three tiny homes on a 250-acre farm in Bedford County. These tiny homes will serve as a free retreat for veterans and their families, where they can stay overnight on the property and enjoy the activities provided. It will help them take a break from the stresses of life.

The $25,000 grant would help get the tiny homes constructed through covering the costs of acquisition of permits, materials, and construction labor. Other organizations and construction companies have already pledged support for the construction of the facilities to help keep costs in check. If you’d like to vote fro Ryan’s Tiny Homes project click here! Voting goes until Friday October, 2, 2020.