Volkswagen prototype: mobile charging robot for electric cars

Electric car owners will understand this problem — hunting down a charging port in a parking garage.

Volkswagen says this product can help. It’s a mobile charging robot designed to come to your car anywhere in a parking garage. This way drivers can park where they want and it won’t be an issue if a fixed charging station isn’t available.

Volkswagen says the robot would not require any human interaction. It would drive itself to the vehicle and connect itself.

It’s just a prototype right now, however. The car maker hasn’t set a market launch date yet.

