Voice actor for Family Guy’s Cleveland Brown stepping away from role

The well known voice behind Family Guy’s Cleveland Brown is stepping away from his role.

Mike Henry has voiced the character “Cleveland Brown” on the animated series for twenty years. On Friday, the voice actor, who is white, announced on Twitter that he is leaving the role: Henry said “persons of color should play characters of color.”

The character Cleveland Brown is one of the few African American characters on the animated series.

The character became so popular that he was given the lead in another series called “The Cleveland Show.”

