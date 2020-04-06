Virtual concert “One World Together at Home” has A-list lineup

Amid the Coronavirus pandemic, the World Health Organization and Global Citizen have announced a virtual concert. The special is called “One World Together at Home.”



Lady Gaga, who said she spent the week raising $35-million in donations, is helping to organize it.

There will be appearances by big stars like, Elton John, Paul McCartney, Billie Eilish, John Legend, Lizzo, Stevie Wonder, Andrea Bocelli, and many more.

“One World Together at Home” will air live across multiple networks on April 18, 2020. Late-night TV hosts Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon, and Jimmy Kimmel will be the hosts.