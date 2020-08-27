Virtual 5K supports Gloria Gates Memorial Foundation

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Leadership Blair County is holding a virtual 5K to supports the Gloria Gates Memorial Foundation.

The Gloria Gates Memorial Foundation describes themselves as “a non-profit organization that reaches children from low-income families. The goal of the GGMF is to encourage school performance and to build self-esteem and moral character so that youth will grow up to be contributing members of society. The goals are carried out through an after school program and a summer program held for children living in three of the low-income housing developments in Altoona, Pennsylvania.”

The window to participate in the 5K closes on October 1. It costs $25 to register or $30 to register and to receive a tee-shirt. Registration is done online and can be found here.