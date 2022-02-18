Viral Tap Sensations ‘Syncopated Ladies’ coming to Juniata College

HUNTINGDON, Pa. (WTAJ) — Known for their viral self-produced content, Tap sensations Syncopated Ladies are kicking off a 12-city tour across America, and one of their stops is right here in the 814 — Juniata College in Huntingdon.

Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner talks to Emmy-nominated choreographer and founder of Syncopated Ladies, Chloé Arnold about how the group got started. She takes us from the very beginning of her dance journey to present day, reflecting on how far she and her group have come.



Syncopated Ladies is the most viewed Female Tap dance band in history. With the support of Beyoncé catapulting them onto a Global platform, the have amassed over 100- million views online and have received praise from many other celebrities like Janet Jackson, Ciara, and Lupita Nyong’o. With a number of TV performances and awards, Chloé Arnold also choreographed the “Crosswalk Musicals” on The Late Late Show with James Corden.



With previous sold-out concerts in New York City, Washington, DC, Los Angeles, and Dubai, “Syncopated Ladies: Live! is a ground-breaking All-Female Tap production that propels beautiful, classy, and diverse women onto a re-invigorated stage, weaving their inspiring stories with intricate footwork, feminine prowess, and life-renewing energy.”

It is a celebration of sisterhood, empowerment, and black girl magic wrapped up in the package of a music

video. Dancing to today’s cutting edge music, from Pop to Hip-Hop to Salsa and even a couple tear-jerking ballads, Syncopated Ladies: Live! is electrifying, stirring, and energizing!

They will perform Friday February 18, 2022 at 7:30PM at the Rosenberger Auditorium through the Performing Arts Series at Juniata College. You can still tickets to this amazing show! Here is a list of other performances and cities:

2/17 Worcester, MA



2/18 Huntingdon, PA



2/19 Bloomsburg, PA



2/20 Washington, DC



2/23 Charlotte, NC



2/26 Memphis, TN

2/27 Birmingham, AL

2/28 Opelika, AL

3/1 Starkville, MS

3/3 Atlanta, GA

3/5 Boise, ID

4/2 Orange, CA