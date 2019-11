MSGT (Ret) Walter S Edwards USMC Veteran 30 years active duty. He enlisted right out of high school and served in the Korea and Vietnam Wars as an Aircraft Mechanic.

Edwards is currently an Active Life Member of Bonner-Sollenberger Post 456 Williamsburg American Legion, Past Western Vice Commander for the State of Pennsylvania, Current Board of Director of Pennsylvania American Legion Housing for Homeless Veterans Corporation and a member of VFW Post 8724 Duncansville Pa.