Veteran honored at Penguins game

One of the special guests to the veterans day celebration Penguins game against the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday night was 101-year-old Elva O’Brien Bertha.

The World War II veteran was a 1st Lieutenant in the U.S. Army, while receiving a Bronze Star for her service.

O’Brien Bertha is a long-time Pittsburgh Penguins fan, but had never attended a game in-person.

The Penguins decided to change that over the weekend, as they honored her with free tickets to the game and a special tribute to her on the jumbo-tron.