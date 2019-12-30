Vegas tunnel expected to transport passengers at 155 mph

Elon Musk says his giant tunnel under Las Vegas will be fully operational next year.

In a tweet, Musk says his business, called “The Boring Company’ is finishing its first commercial tunnel. The tunnel will connect the Las Vegas Convention Center to the strip.



The Las Vegas project will actually include two tunnels, each about a mile long. Passengers will be transported via autonomous vehicles reaching speeds of 155 miles per hour.



The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority says they expect the tunnel to be finished in time for the 2021 Consumer Electronics Show.