Thanks to a special program, kids and teens with special needs across the 814 were given life-changing bikes and strollers.

Naya, 17, has Down Syndrome, and before today, she could only pedal backwards on a bike. But thanks to Variety Pittsburgh, a special adaptive bike was given to Naya — allowing her to pedal forward, all on her own. WTAJ’s Colleen Knudsen has more.

If you or someone you know is interested in learning more about the program, simply click here.