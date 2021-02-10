Valentine’s Day Cocktails to try at home!

Dave Kuiawa from Fine Wine & Good Spirits introduces us to some fun cocktails for Valentine’s Day weekend! If you’d like to try any for yourself, check out the recipes below:
Love Potion
Ingredients
- 2 oz Bird Dog Straight Bourbon 7 Year Old
- ½ oz Rose’s Grenadine
- 2 oz cranberry-raspberry juice
- 1/3 oz fresh lemon juice
- 2 fresh raspberries
- 1 lemon wheel
Directions
- Combine first four ingredients in a shaker filled with ice.
- Shake and strain into a rocks glass filled with fresh ice.
- Garnish with skewered raspberries and lemon wheel.
Finlandia Sour
Ingredients
- 1 ½ oz Finlandia Vodka
- ¾ oz Keep It Simple Syrup
- 1 oz fresh lemon juice
- 1 egg white
- 1 each, Mezzetta Maraschino Cherry and lemon twist
Directions
- Combine first four ingredients in a shaker filled with ice.
- Shake vigorously and strain into a rocks glass filled with fresh ice.
- Garnish with lemon twist and cherry.
Strawberry Sparkle
Ingredients
- 3 ½ oz Verdi Strawberry Sparkletini
- ½ oz strawberry puree
- 1 each, strawberry and mint leaf
Directions
- Chill first two ingredients, then combine in a martini glass; stir gently.
- Garnish with strawberry and mint leaf.