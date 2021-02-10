Valentine’s Day Cocktails to try at home!

Dave Kuiawa from Fine Wine & Good Spirits introduces us to some fun cocktails for Valentine’s Day weekend! If you’d like to try any for yourself, check out the recipes below:

Love Potion

Ingredients

  • 2 oz Bird Dog Straight Bourbon 7 Year Old
  • ½ oz Rose’s Grenadine
  • 2 oz cranberry-raspberry juice
  • 1/3 oz fresh lemon juice
  • 2 fresh raspberries
  • 1 lemon wheel

Directions

  1. Combine first four ingredients in a shaker filled with ice.
  2. Shake and strain into a rocks glass filled with fresh ice.
  3. Garnish with skewered raspberries and lemon wheel.

Finlandia Sour

Ingredients

  • 1 ½ oz Finlandia Vodka
  • ¾ oz Keep It Simple Syrup
  • 1 oz fresh lemon juice
  • 1 egg white
  • 1 each, Mezzetta Maraschino Cherry and lemon twist

Directions

  1. Combine first four ingredients in a shaker filled with ice.
  2. Shake vigorously and strain into a rocks glass filled with fresh ice.
  3. Garnish with lemon twist and cherry.

Strawberry Sparkle

Ingredients

  • 3 ½ oz Verdi Strawberry Sparkletini
  • ½ oz strawberry puree
  • 1 each, strawberry and mint leaf

Directions

  1. Chill first two ingredients, then combine in a martini glass; stir gently.
  2. Garnish with strawberry and mint leaf.

