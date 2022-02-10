February 13 2022 06:30 pm

Valentine’s Day Cocktails for you and your sweetheart

Dave Kuiawa from Fine Wine & Good Spirits stops by Studio 814 to whip up some Valentine’s Day cocktails for you and your sweetheart this holiday! Recipes below:

Rosa Mimosa (COTM)

Ingredients

Directions

  1. Combine first two ingredients in a shaker filled with ice.
  2. Shake and strain into a flute glass.
  3. Top with sparkling wine.
  4. Garnish with skewered raspberries.

Tropical Moscato Passion Fruit 75

Ingredients

Directions

  1. Combine first three ingredients in a shaker filled with ice.
  2. Shake and strain into a flute glass.
  3. Top with Moscato.
  4. Garnish with lemon twist

Love Bites

Ingredients

  • 1 ½ oz Belvedere Vodka ($31.99)
  • ¾ oz Aperol Liqueur ($26.99)
  • ½ oz Keep It Simple Syrup
  • 1 oz egg white
  • ½ oz fresh lemon juice
  • 3 Luxardo Maraschino Cherries

Directions

  1. Combine first five ingredients in a shaker; shake vigorously.
  2. Add ice and shake again. Strain into a coupe glass.
  3. Garnish with skewered cherries.

Vanilla Espresso Martini

Ingredients

Directions

  1. Combine all ingredients, except for garnish, in a shaker filled with ice.
  2. Shake vigorously and strain into a martini glass.
  3. Garnish with coffee beans.

Please remember to always drink responsibly.

