Dave Kuiawa from Fine Wine & Good Spirits stops by Studio 814 to whip up some Valentine’s Day cocktails for you and your sweetheart this holiday! Recipes below:
Rosa Mimosa (COTM)
Ingredients
- ½ oz Grand Marnier Cordon Rouge Liqueur ($36.99)
- 2 oz orange juice
- 2 oz Banfi Rosa Regale Sparkling Red, chilled ($21.99)
- Raspberries
Directions
- Combine first two ingredients in a shaker filled with ice.
- Shake and strain into a flute glass.
- Top with sparkling wine.
- Garnish with skewered raspberries.
Tropical Moscato Passion Fruit 75
Ingredients
- 1 ½ oz Tanqueray London Dry Gin ($27.99)
- ½ oz fresh lemon juice
- ¼ oz St Germain Elderflower Liqueur ($34.99)
- Tropical Passion Fruit Moscato, chilled ($13.99)
- Lemon twist, for garnish
Directions
- Combine first three ingredients in a shaker filled with ice.
- Shake and strain into a flute glass.
- Top with Moscato.
- Garnish with lemon twist
Love Bites
Ingredients
- 1 ½ oz Belvedere Vodka ($31.99)
- ¾ oz Aperol Liqueur ($26.99)
- ½ oz Keep It Simple Syrup
- 1 oz egg white
- ½ oz fresh lemon juice
- 3 Luxardo Maraschino Cherries
Directions
- Combine first five ingredients in a shaker; shake vigorously.
- Add ice and shake again. Strain into a coupe glass.
- Garnish with skewered cherries.
Vanilla Espresso Martini
Ingredients
- 1 ½ oz Kahlúa Rum & Coffee Liqueur ($22.99)
- 1 ½ oz Svedka Vodka ($14.99)
- 1 oz espresso
- 2 ½ tsp vanilla syrup
- Coffee beans, for garnish
Directions
- Combine all ingredients, except for garnish, in a shaker filled with ice.
- Shake vigorously and strain into a martini glass.
- Garnish with coffee beans.
Please remember to always drink responsibly.
