“United We Can” shares Jayme’s Journey

Studio 814’s Jordan Tracy talks to Army veteran Jayme Orr Rhodes about her upcoming motivational speaking engagement with “United We Can” Thursday at the US Hotel Tavern in Hollidaysburg.

Jayme Orr Rhodes received her Honorable Discharge from the US Army after 9 years of service, including graduating from the United States Military Academy at West Point and serving as a Vertical Construction Platoon Leader. She worked throughout Afghanistan, establishing bases for US and NATO forces and assisting in expanding infrastructure. She was awarded the Bronze Star for her efforts.

As a civilian, Jayme worked for a national construction company, yet felt a greater calling. With construction “in her blood” she moved back home in the fall of 2012, founding Serviam Construction. She felt that much of the local qualifying construction work was being completed by out of town contractors, and considering her ties to the area and commitment to excellence, saw opportunity. Jayme attributes success to military training, a supporting family, dedicated employees, and her faith. She is actively involved with Altoona Community Theater and is on the board of the Sweat for Vets Race which herself and several local service members started to raise money for local veterans.

$10 includes light refreshments. Make reservations by emailing amyhiterealtor2020@gmail.com.