United Airlines saying goodbye to Biscoff cookies?!

United Airlines’ customers will apparently have a new snacking option on board next month.

United plans to start serving Oreo Thins. The cookies will reportedly join pretzels and stroopwafel as one of the choices on all United and United Express flights.

The Oreo Thins would replace those popular Biscoff cookies. The switch is supposed to happen in March.

But if you’re a Biscoff fan– fear not!

United says it’s trying to figure out if the cookie fits in future snack rotation options for the coming year.