Unemployed? Uninspired? Check out the free virtual “Unstoppable Together” job Summit for women

2020 was a year of unexpected challenges for everyone, but statistics are showing that four times more women than men left their jobs, and many sacrificed their careers for family.

Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner talks to Dr. C. Nicole Mason, President and CEO of the Institute for Women’s Policy Research about a free virtual job summit on February 24, 2021 designed to help women reclaim their lives, and find new employment opportunities.

Beauty brad No 7 joined forces with Hello Sunshine and The Female Quotient to host a free, day-long virtual job summit open to everyone. It’s an event that defies the status quo with iconic leaders ready to empower women with the confidence, tips, and resources they need to secure the employment they deserve, and live the lives they want. To sign up for the summit, click here.