U.S. Space Force releases new recruiting ad

The U.S. Space Force released a new recruiting ad designed to encourage people to join the newly-formed military service.

The 30-second ad is dubbed “Make History.” A spokeswoman for the recruiting service said they want to educate the public about their mission and inspire people to serve in the Space Force.

NASA is preparing to launch two American astronauts into space Saturday May 30, 2020 around 3 P.M. aboard a SpaceX rocket and capsule. The historic launch will mark the first time in nine years American astronauts have been lifted into space from U.S. soil aboard an American produced rocket.