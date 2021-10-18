That Little Shoppe in Tyrone to feature products from across the 814

TYRONE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Jennifer Sloss, owner of That Little Shoppe in Tyrone stopped by Studio 814 to share her excitement for her new business that she calls “The Heart of 814.” With over 35 vendors, That Little Shoppe features locally made candles, bath products, hats, framed art, funny signs, succulent plants, and more!

Jennifer says she is always looking to showcase more products from right here in Central PA.

If you are interested in being a vendor, email her at ThatLittleShoppe@gmail.com. She also says the name and sign have special meaning — her oldest son, Rowan came up with the name, her husband added the line “The heart of 814,” and her daughter’s love for flamingos inspired her son Carson to draw the sweet pink bird for the logo. Every member of the family helped create the sign for That Little Shoppe!

The grand opening of That Little Shoppe is Saturday October 30th from 10AM-4PM. The ribbon cutting is at 10:30AM with food for purchase from Beech Hollow BBQ, face painting from 1PM-3PM and more!