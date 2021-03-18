Tyrone Irish Heritage Days bring St. Patrick’s Day fun and more!

Sue Griep from the Tyrone Events and Promotions committee stopped by Studio 814 to tell us all about the 15th Annual Irish Heritage weekend that runs from Friday evening March 19, 2021 until Sunday night March 21, 2021.

There’s something for everybody! From the 5K, 10K, and Kids Sprint to the Irish Dog Fashion Show, street vendors, the “Luck of the Irish” parade and more! There will also be live music from the Altoona Brass Collective and Full Kilt. Head over to the Tyrone Events and Promotions page on Facebook for the full schedule of this year’s events!