Tyrone Hops & Vines brings live music, craft brews, wine, & more

The Tyrone Hops & Vines event is a festival like no other. It kicks off Saturday August 14, 2021 at 5PM (4pm for VIP).

Local breweries, wineries and distilleries from all across Central Pennsylvania will allow you to taste new varieties and enjoy the great outdoors.

There will even be live music from the band “Hops and Vines.” All of the proceeds from the tickets go back to helping the Tyrone Events and Promotions Committee continue to put on more fun family events in the 814 year-round.