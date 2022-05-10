TYRONE, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Tyrone bakery is celebrating 10 years of being in business this week. Bake shop bakes, located on 123 west 10 street is kicking off their anniversary with specials on some of their most popular menu items.

Some of the specials that will be held are for their Thanksgiving sub, which is everything you love about Thanksgiving dinner piled on a sub. It has oven roasted turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, and gravy all piled on a 12″ sub roll. Another feature will be there meatball sub, which owner, Andy Hoover says “is so flavorful.” Andy says their meatballs are made fresh in house, and it is a very popular sandwich.

Bake Shop Bakes has also teamed up with a local dairy farm, Vale Wood Farms. The bakery is known for their apple dumplings, they’re ooey gooey cinnamon goodness with flakey crust and a whole apple. Vale Wood Farms has created a cinnamon ice cream that pairs perfectly with this treat, and you can enjoy the two together in the shop this week.

Another special that Andy is working on is the “Belly Busters Burger.” Andy says it’s a Tyrone classic, and many people were asking him to create his own version for the store — so he did! “We use local beef,” says Andy.