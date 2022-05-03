ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) –Two area organizations are looking for Blair county’s fittest teens!

Refuge youth network and gorilla house gym are teaming up to host the competition on Saturday May 21.

Teens from 6th to 12th grade are eligible to compete. Males and females will be named the fittest teens for both middle school and high school categories.

The director of refuge youth network says he enjoys working with teens and showing them what they’re capable of.

“People should sign up because it’ll be good for our community. It’s something that brings a lot of athletes together from around this area and plus teens like to even like to have that competitive edge with one another plus were looking to see who are the fittest teens in Blair County,” says Refuge Youth Network Director, Micah Marshall.

Micah has been working in the area to help mentor teens for years. “I love this because I like to workout but I also love working with teens I’ve been in the area for 11 years now working with teens full time and so I just love being able to see teens have fun, enjoy and learn how to do new things,” says Marshall.

“These are things that they can learn and can be a benefit to their life,” says Marshall.

Working with many area teens that come from a variety of family situations, Micah knows about the importance of being a positive role model for these kids. “Number one they need something good to do to that’s productive, that keeps them out of trouble number 2 it’s going to teach them things that they may not know so they might be learning about Olympic weight lifting they may learn about Crossfit type workouts, they may learn about yoga or anything like that,” says Marshall.

“I wanted to start recognizing how physical activity is very important for teens in our area, to get out there to get mobile moving to do things and plus with Refuge Youth Network we work with a lot of teens and we figured it’d be a good thing for them to be involved with in our area,” says Marshall.

Teens will be tested on a variety of categories like strength, speed, and agility. “They’re going to be tested on agility, and speed Jeremy Claypool and Scott Farbaugh are two trainers here and they’re going to put them through these tests to find out who the fittest teens in Blair County,” says Marshall.

All participants will receive a free t-shirt for competing and prizes will be awarded to the winners.