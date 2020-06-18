Twitter introduces audio tweets

Twitter is introducing a new feature — audio tweets.

In the coming weeks, all Apple IOS users will be able to create tweets with their voice.

Critics say this could open the door to new forms of abuse, including verbal harassment — spreading hateful content via audio that could be harder to detect initially.

Twitter says it’s working to incorporate additional monitoring systems ahead of the rollout. The company also says it would review any reported voice tweets and take action if necessary.

Users will not be able to use audio to reply to voice tweets.