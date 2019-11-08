Twinkie keeps its shape over four decades

There’s a hostess Twinkie in Maine that is now more than 43-years-old and possible proof that preservatives work.

Former science teacher Roger Bennatti still remembers the fateful science class in 1976 when a student asked the question, “How long would a Twinkie last?”

Bennatti sent the student to the store, unwrapped the Twinkie, and left it in the classroom. Now in 2019, the spongecake has kept its shape but changed in color.

A spokesperson for hostess said the current Twinkie has a shelf life of 65 days.