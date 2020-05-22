Twice the cuteness: Kitten born with two faces

What if we showed you not one, but two faces of cuteness? Meet Biscuits and Gravy, the two-faced kitten.



The King family’s barn cat gave birth to what they are calling “6-1/3” kittens.

When Kyla King, of Albany, Oregon, picked up the last kitten of the litter she found herself face-to-face with two tiny noses, four eyes tightly shut and two little mouths.

She reached out to their veterinarian to learn more about the rare cat. However, she soon learned there wasn’t much to be done medically for the kitty — just keep it comfy and help it eat.

The King’s special kitten appears to be doing well but they’re taking the situation day-by-day and keeping a realistic outlook. The unique kitten even has a special talent: it can meow and eat at the same time.