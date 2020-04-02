TV’S “Scrubs” is back.. with a podcast!

If you were a fan of the hit comedy ‘Scrubs’, you’re in luck!

Two of the stars of the show, Zach Braff and Donald Faison, just teamed up with iHeart Radio for a new podcast called ‘Fake Doctors, Real Friends with Zach + Donald.’

The show followed a group of young doctors teaching at a fake hospital called Sacred Heart.

Now, the fake doctor duo are going to relive their time on the sitcom with behind-the-scenes stories, chats with some other cast members and questions from super fans.

The podcast dropped Tuesday and there will be new episodes every Tuesday.