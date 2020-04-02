Breaking News
All of Pennsylvania now under orders to stay home

TV’S “Scrubs” is back.. with a podcast!

Studio 814

by:

Posted: / Updated:

If you were a fan of the hit comedy ‘Scrubs’, you’re in luck!

Two of the stars of the show, Zach Braff and Donald Faison, just teamed up with iHeart Radio for a new podcast called ‘Fake Doctors, Real Friends with Zach + Donald.’

The show followed a group of young doctors teaching at a fake hospital called Sacred Heart.

Now, the fake doctor duo are going to relive their time on the sitcom with behind-the-scenes stories, chats with some other cast members and questions from super fans.

The podcast dropped Tuesday and there will be new episodes every Tuesday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories



Don't Miss