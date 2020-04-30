Turkey’s oldest tortoise turns 100!

Turkey’s oldest tortoise, Tuki, turned 100-years-old Thursday April 30, 2020.



A small party was arranged for Tuki with balloons and a giant birthday cake made of lettuce and vegetables.

He was accompanied by another tortoise and a group of llamas, but his fans couldn’t join him to mark the special occasion since the zoo remains closed due to Coronavirus.

Born in 1920, Tuki is Turkey’s only Aldabra Tortoise, one of the largest species of tortoise in the world. They originate from the Seychelles, and are among the longest lived animals, with some reaching more than 200 years.