ALTOONA. Pa. (WTAJ) –Looking for a quick and easy dinner to whip up this week? Try Chef Janet’s Bacon Chicken Thigh pasta recipe.

Bacon Chicken Thigh Pasta

Ingredients:

Chicken Thighs

Bacon

Mushrooms

Red Onion

Lemons

Thyme

Bouillon Cubes

Half and Half

Pasta, preferably Linguine

Directions:

Fry 3-4 pieces of bacon in a pan, remove bacon, chop into bits In the same pan, brown chicken thighs, with or without skin Add in mushrooms, onion, 2 bouillon cubes, bacon and half and half to pan Boil noodles Assemble chicken mixture with sauce on top of bed of noodles Add extra bacon bits, thyme to the top and you’re done!

For more recipes like this one, visit Chef Janet’s website here. You can also reach out to Janet for cooking advice or an inquiry on her personal chef services by calling her at (814) 515-1191.