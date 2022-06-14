PLEASANT GAP, Pa. (WTAJ) — If you’re looking for a delicious, creamy, and savory side dish to add to your summer barbecue line-up look no further than this Chicken Bacon Ranch Pasta Salad recipe by Fasta & Ravioli Co.

This pasta salad is loaded up and tossed with a creamy homemade ranch dressing. This dish is constantly being requested and it never lasts long! It’s perfect for potlucks or family meals.

Fasta & Ravioli Co. is a business based out of Pleasant Gap. The business creates over 80 handmade pasta items from scratch.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pasta Salad

Directions:

Cook pasta of your choice

Cook chicken

Cook your bacon

Chop your onions, and peppers

Prepare your ranch dressing base

In a large bowl assemble ingredients together

Ranch Dressing Mixture:

1 cup of mayo

1 cup of butter milk

1/4 cup of Dijon mustard

2 tbs minced garlic

1/4 cup of parmesan cheese

1/4 cup spices (dill, thyme, parsley, salt & pepper)

Instructions:

Pasta of your choice

1lb. chicken breast

5 slices of bacon

1/4 cup of red onion

1/4 cup of peppers

1/4 cup of fresh sweet corn

Store leftovers in a sealed container in the refrigerator for 3 days.

Fasta & Ravioli Co. is located 157 W. College Ave in Pleasant Gap. You can give them a call at (814) 359-3344 or visit their website by clicking here.

Fasta & Ravioli’s products can be found in store, online, or at local farmer’s markets and some select retail locations in the State College and Harrisburg area.