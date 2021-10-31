Try these spooky cocktails for your next Halloween party

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) -- A single-car crash in Elk County saw the teens and a 2-year-old being taken to St. Marys Hospital for their injuries.

The crash occurred Thursday evening, Oct. 28 just after 6 p.m. The car, which had two 19-year-old girls, a 20-year-old man and a 2-year-old girl was traveling on Byrnedale Road in Fox Township. Police report that one of the girls was driving too fast and lost control while going around a curve. The car his a tree stump and rolled over onto the passenger side.