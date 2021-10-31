Try these spooky cocktails for your next Halloween party

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Jessica Glick of J. Rose Bartending is back making more spooky Halloween cocktails.

All Hallow’s Margarita

Ingredients

  • 2 oz Tequila
  • 1 oz Fresh Lemon Juice
  • 3.5 oz Apple Cider

Directions

Pinch of Cinnamon
Wet the rim of the glass with a lemon slice and roll the glass in gold sugar. Shake all ingredients together and strain or serve on the rocks. For a non-alcoholic version, omit the tequila!


Godzilla

Ingredients

  • 2 oz Grape Vodka
  • 5 oz Blue Curacao
  • 5 oz Grenadine
  • 1 oz Cranberry Juice

Directions

Combine all ingredients and strain over ice. Top with your favorite club soda! Optional – add 1/4 teaspoon of cocktail glitter and/or a small piece of dry ice.


My Bloody Valentine

Ingredients

  • 3 oz Gin
  • 1 oz Fresh Lemon Juice
  • 1.5 oz Simple Syrup
  • 1 oz Pureed Berries

Directions

Combine all ingredients and strain over ice.Use either a spoon or small syringe to add droplets of the pureed berries to the top of the drink. 

