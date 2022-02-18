Try these Heart Healthy Recipes from the PA Beef Council

BEDFORD, Pa. (WTAJ) — February is American Heart Month and it’s a great time to focus on how to incorporate more heart-healthy foods into your day.

PA Beef Council’s own Registered Dietitian Nutritionist, Beth Stark shared some delicious and nutritious recipe ideas for breakfast, lunch and dinner all by using lean beef.

One of the big questions people might have when chosing a heart healthy diet is how can lean beef be enjoyed on a regular basis. The answer is that it’s really all about the portions. “A 3-ounce serving of beef (about the size of an iPhone or deck of cards) provides 10 essential nutrients including protein, B-vitamins, iron and zinc,” Stark said. “About half of beef’s fat is monounsaturated fat, the same heart-healthy fat found in olive oil.”

Research shows that enjoying lean beef as part of an overall heart-healthy diet that also includes fruits, vegetables, and whole grains, can help maintain healthy cholesterol and blood pressure levels.

So what are the best cuts of beef to choose with heart-health in mind?

“There are more than 36 cuts of beef that meet the USDA guidelines for “lean.” Cooked, fresh meat is considered lean when it contains fewer than 10 grams of total fat, 4.5 grams or less of saturated fat and less than 95mg of cholesterol per 3oz serving,” Stark said. “When shopping for lean beef cuts, a good rule of thumb is to look for “round” or “loin,” like sirloin, tenderloin, or eye round roast.”

Stark also recomends choising ground beef that is 90% lean or leaner when shopping.

The recipes featured in this segment are all using ground beef as the primary source of protein because it’s SO quick and easy to cook.

The first recipe is a Beef and Veggie Frittata. “This recipe really showcases how nicely the flavor profile of beef pairs with other nutritious ingredients like veggies, eggs and fresh herbs-to name a few,” says Stark.

This recipe uses cooked 93% lean ground beef as our beef cut, plus red skinned potatoes, zucchini, cheese basil, salt and pepper. Bake at 350 degrees for 20 minutes or until set. Beth says she likes to pair this with whole grain toast and fruit.

Quick lunches are where it’s at! These Beef Taco Salad Shakers can be assembled the night before then easily transported to work for an energizing and satisfying lunch. Perfect for people that work from home too!

To build these easy grab and go taco shakers start by layering taco-seasoned lean ground beef with classic taco salad ingredients like lettuce, grape tomatoes, bell peppers, beans, corn and cheese—plus crunchy tortilla chips on top.

Shake and eat it right from the jar or pour out onto a large plate with ranch dressing or salsa.

For dinner, Beth prepared a Ground Beef & Pasta Skillet Primavera. Beth loves this recipe since it’s family-friendly, easy, made with pantry staples like beef broth, diced tomatoes and whole-grain pasta, and cooked in one skillet. It’s also American Heart Association certified, meeting criteria for a heart-healthy recipe.

To find other heart-healthy recipes featuring lean beef visit PABeef.org for a collection of 20 heart-healthy recipes certified by the American Heart Association.